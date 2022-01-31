Randy Couture sounds off on the “horrible” Ultimate Fighter contracts handed out by UFC: “A one-sided mess”

Randy Couture doesn’t like the contracts the UFC hands to the contestants of The Ultimate Fighter.

Couture owns Xtreme Couture and was a coach on TUF, so he has seen first hand what fighters’ contracts are like coming off the show. He claims TUF contracts are extremely one-sided and are very favorable towards the UFC.

“It doesn’t even compare to one they are making these guys sign (off) The Ultimate Fighter,” Couture said on The MMA Hour. “Obviously, I was involved in the first four seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, and several of my athletes, Nate Quarry, Chris Leben, and others that signed those contracts. You want to see a horrible contract, a one-sided mess, take a look at one of those contracts, it’s pretty horrible. We want to fight, this is what we love to do.”

Although Couture claims the TUF contracts are bad, unfortunately, most Athletic Commissions do not release pay and it’s not really known how long the contracts are for. But, as Francis Ngannou enters his contract dispute, and Jake Paul continues to bring up fighter pay, it will only add to the conversation around UFC contracts.

Randy Couture, who has trained Ngannou, also says he isn’t surprised with how the UFC is dealing with his contract.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised. This is classic Zuffa and Dana White. At the end of the day they don’t want [Francis Ngannou] to have that power,” Couture said. “They would have been much happier if Francis would have lost that fight. I think that’s what they expected to happen. I think Dana White can say whatever he wants but he didn’t show up in that cage to put that belt around his heavyweight champion. He didn’t show up to the post-fight press conference. And there’s a reason for that.”

What do you make of Randy Couture saying the TUF contracts are one-sided?