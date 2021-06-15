Deiveson Figueiredo considering a move to bantamweight if the UFC does not offer trilogy fight with Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo is contemplating a move up to bantamweight if the UFC doesn’t offer him a trilogy bout against Brandon Moreno.

After an enticing majority draw in their first fight last year, the two flyweights went to war over the belt once again last Saturday night at UFC 263. In what proved to be a fairly one-sided affair, Moreno submitted Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion.

When discussing what the future may hold for him, Figueiredo told MMA Fighting that a shift up to 135 pounds could be possible if he’s unable to secure a third fight against Moreno.

“I think about moving up [to bantamweight] but, in order to make that decision, I have to go back home and sit down with my team and talk about it and make the best decision. I have to go back home and talk to my team. [But] let’s see if this trilogy happens, right, man? I asked for the rematch with him.

“I’ll talk to guy team and see what I can do to improve my diet, maybe even bring in my nutritionist with me [to the fights]. I have to go back home to really know what I want to do, man. But, right now, I asked for the trilogy. I clearly won the first one, but they took a point away and made it a draw. That’s what happens when you leave it in the hands of the judges. Their decisions isn’t always pleasant.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

