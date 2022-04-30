Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson added to UFC London, Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar to headline UFC Austin

Two exciting matchups were announced on Saturday afternoon, including Darren Till taking on Jack Hermansson at UFC London.

The ‘Till vs. Hermansson’ announcement was first reported by MMANytt.se on Twitter.

BJPENN.com has since confirmed with sources that the middleweight matchup is set to serve as the co-main event of the July 23rd fight card.

Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon in his backyard of England. ‘The Gorilla‘ last competed in September of 2021, where he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Liverpool native has lost four of his past five fights overall.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) will also enter UFC London looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Sean Strickland in February. ‘The Joker’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights.

Also announced this afternoon was a key men’s featherweight matchup ‘Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar’, which will headline UFC Austin on June 18th.

That news came courtesy of All Access MMA, as shared by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Violent matchup right here. Confirmed, Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) will headline UFC Fight Night on June 18 in Austin, Texas. First reported by All Access MMA. Fun one. pic.twitter.com/lOc9FBx4nO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 30, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige.

As for Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA), ‘The Boston Finisher’ is riding high after scoring an impressive victory over Giga Chikadze back in January. That win was of course preceded by a nasty loss to Max Holloway.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the newly announced Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson and Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar matchups?