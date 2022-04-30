Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson added to UFC London, Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar to headline UFC Austin

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jack Hermansson, Darren Till, UFC London

Two exciting matchups were announced on Saturday afternoon, including Darren Till taking on Jack Hermansson at UFC London.

The ‘Till vs. Hermansson’ announcement was first reported by MMANytt.se on Twitter.

BJPENN.com has since confirmed with sources that the middleweight matchup is set to serve as the co-main event of the July 23rd fight card.

Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon in his backyard of England. ‘The Gorilla‘ last competed in September of 2021, where he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Liverpool native has lost four of his past five fights overall.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) will also enter UFC London looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Sean Strickland in February. ‘The Joker’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights.

Also announced this afternoon was a key men’s featherweight matchup ‘Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar’, which will headline UFC Austin on June 18th.

That news came courtesy of All Access MMA, as shared by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige.

As for Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA), ‘The Boston Finisher’ is riding high after scoring an impressive victory over Giga Chikadze back in January. That win was of course preceded by a nasty loss to Max Holloway.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the newly announced Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson and Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar matchups?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Chael Sonnen believes Darren Till’s recent comments about Israel Adesanya are a show of weakness: “I think he’s questioning himself”
  2. Khamzat Chimaev responds to fans suggesting Darren Till had a negative impact on his UFC 273 fight camp: “There is no bad influence”
  3. Darren Till still confident he can dethrone UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya: “I know I can beat Adesanya”
  4. Video | Khamzat Chimaev threatens Joaquin Buckley for confronting Darren Till: “I’m going to f**k you up!”
  5. Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Colby Covington, says Darren Till: “I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat”