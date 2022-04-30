Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall among three fights added to UFC London

A key heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London on July 23, 2022.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to BJPENN.com following an initial report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. ‘Razor’ has gone 6-1 over his last seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Derrick Lewis by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) will once again get the chance to headline a fight card in his home country. The British standout last competed at March’s UFC event in London where he defeated Alexander Volkov by way of submission. Aspinall has gone a perfect 5-0 in the UFC since joining the promotion in July of 2020.

In addition to Blaydes vs. Aspinall, UFC London will also feature the return of Alexander Gustafsson who is set to meet Nikita Krylov.

Gustafsson (18-7 MMA) has not competed since July of 2020, where he suffered a submission loss to Fabricio Werdum. The powerful Swede has not tasted victory since defeating Glover Teixeira in May of 2017.

Meanwhile, Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with ‘The Mauler’. The Russian suffered a submission loss to Paul Craig in his most recent effort this past March.

UFC London will also showcase the return of highly touted flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev who is set to face Charles Johnson.

If that wasn’t enough to get you hyped for the July event, the London fight card is also rumored to feature a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when streaking heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall collide in the main event of UFC London this July?