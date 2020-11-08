Darren Till responds to Mike Perry’s claims that he “pussied out” of Jack Hermansson fight

UFC middleweight Darren Till responded to Mike Perry’s claims that he “pussied out” of his upcoming fight against Jack Hermansson.

Till was set to fight Hermansson in the main event of the upcoming UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 5. With both Till and Hermansson looking to prove they are worthy of a title fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, this was a very important fight at 185lbs. Unfortunately, Till announced he had to withdraw from the bout this week. Kevin Holland will fight Hermansson now.

After withdrawing from the fight against Hermansson, Perry suggested that Till — one of his biggest rivals in the sport — “pussied out” of the fight. In response, Till took to his social media to take a jab at Perry and his well-documented domestic issues with his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson. Take a look at what Till posted on his Twitter below.

Perry and Till were most recently connected to Perry’s upcoming fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. Perry had taken to social media and asked fans to bid on the right to become his cornermen for the Lawler fight. Till used it as an opportunity to offer Perry $5000 for the spot in his corner, and several other fans put offers in, as well. Ultimately, UFC president Dana White nixed the whole selling-a-cornerman plan that Perry had.

With Perry at 170lbs and Till now fully entrenched at 185lbs, it seems unlikely that we will see these two rivals square off in the Octagon anytime soon. But there’s no doubt these are two fighters who do not like each other and a fight between them one day seems inevitable given all of the bad blood between these two over the past few years.

Do you buy Mike Perry’s claims about why Darren Till withdrew from the Jack Hermansson fight?