Darren Till releases statement after pulling out of Jack Hermansson fight with an injury

Darren Till has released a statement after pulling out his December 5 main event scrap against Jack Hermansson.

Till had been dealing with a knee injury prior and took to his Instagram stories to say his knee went out again. He then also wished both Hermansson and Kevin Holland well on Twitter.

Good luck to both guys.

I’ll be back next year.

I hope Kevin gets to showcase himself against one of the top guys of the division… he’s as game as they come ! https://t.co/slRehp4KjO — D (@darrentill2) November 6, 2020

“Good luck to both guys. I’ll be back next year. I hope Kevin gets to showcase himself against one of the top guys of the division… he’s as game as they come!,” Till wrote.

It is obviously disappointing news for Darren Till as a win over Hermansson would’ve put him in contention to earn a title shot at middleweight. He had been calling out Israel Adesanya out for some time now but will now have to be on the sidelines a bit longer.

Till is coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July on Fight Island. Before that, he edged out a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 to get back into the win column in his middleweight debut. Before the move to 185lbs, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley in a title fight.

Jack Hermansson returned to the win column in July with a 78-second heel hook submission win over Kelvin Gastelum. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier to snap his four-fight winning streak where he beat Jacare Souza and David Branch among others. Kevin Holland, meanwhile, has had a tremendous 2020 as he is the only fighter in the UFC to go 4-0 in the year. Holland is coming off a first-round win over Charlier Ontiveros on Halloween night. Before that, he picked up wins over Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley, and Anthony Hernandez.