Darren Till proclaims “future champion” Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones: “He would play with him”

It’s safe to say that Darren Till is high on Tom Aspinall. In addition to thinking his countryman will become a champion, he also thinks he defeats Jon Jones.

Aspinall competed last weekend at UFC London against Alexander Volkov. The 28-year-old defeated his Russian counterpart via first-round submission. For his efforts, he earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and shot up the heavyweight rankings. Following the bout, he called out Tai Tuivasa for a matchup next.

With the win, many are now extremely high on Aspinall. It’s ffair to say that former UFC title challenger Darren Till is one of those believers. He discussed the heavyweight contender’s rise on the Triple C and Schmo show.

‘The Gorilla’ stated that he believes that Aspinall will be a future champion. He also laid out possible future plans for the British heavyweight. He opined that he will likely face Tuivasa, and then Ciryl Gane next.

Somewhere down the line, Till stated that he believes that Aspinall defeats Jon Jones as well. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has stated that he’s going to move up to heavyweight later this year.

“He just texted me and told me to stop calling out [Ciryl] Gane for him. He wants to fight Tai [Tuivasa] then Gane. So I think he knows his road. I think he’s gonna be the next champion at heavyweight…. I think he would play with [Jon] Jones, I really do.” (h/t MMAFighting)

While a Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones fight would be wild, it’s likely not next. ‘Bones’ is reportedly in talks to face former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his next bout.

What do you think about Darren Till’s comments? Do you think Tom Aspinall will be a UFC champion one-day? Would you pick him to beat Jon Jones?