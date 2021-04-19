Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling get in heated spat over “World Cup soccer player” comments made by ‘Triple C’

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their Twitter beef as fans continue to question whether “Triple C” will return to the UFC.

Sterling, who is the UFC bantamweight champion after his disqualification win over Petr Yan, is set to be out of action until later this year due to impending neck surgery. On the flip side, Cejudo has been retired from mixed martial arts since defending the very same title against Dominick Cruz towards the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an off-handed comment about how Sterling started a trend that has now leaked into soccer, the pair engaged in a pretty unique spat on the social media platform.

I guess there’s levels to being fouled. You should go suck on them for him. I hear It’ll feel better faster that way, you mook https://t.co/I4XpAFftnI — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

To cut a long story short, these two men clearly have an embedded issue with one another and there’s every chance they could square off at some point in the future.

The next fight for Sterling will most likely be Yan in a rematch given how controversial the ending to their title fight was, but if anyone was ever going to cut the line, a former champion like Cejudo would be at the top of the list.

The remainder of the division will likely be concerned about how this is all going to pan out but based on what we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t feel like Cejudo is in any immediate rush to get back into the cage.

Sterling just needs to focus on getting himself healthy because bantamweight is as stacked as it has been in a long time. Cejudo, though, has to decide what he wants to do with his combat sports future, which is a complex issue in itself.

Will we ever see Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo battle it out for the UFC bantamweight title? If so, who do you think would win?