Pros react after Jake Paul KO’s Ben Askren

Jake Paul squared off with former MMA champion Ben Askren in the headliner of tonight’s Triller event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul (3-0), a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, a former Bellator and ONE champion, collided in the squared circle for an eight-round boxing match this evening.

Askren (19-2 MMA) had never boxed as a professional before, but obviously has a long and impressive combat sports record. A Olympic level wrestler, ‘Funky’ is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul had entered tonight’s Triller main event sporting a 2-0 record as a boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred in November of 2020, when he shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

Tonight’s Triller main event proved to be a one-sided affair, like many MMA fans feared. Jake Paul was able to flatten Ben Askren with a right hand in round one which ultimately resulted in the fight being stopped.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Ben Askren via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Paul defeating Askren below:

Who is everyone taking tonight ??? Im taking @Benaskren by Tko in the 6-7 . Predicting an ugly near KO by Jake in the first 6 minutes or so then as the fight settles in Bens consistent pressure bust Jakes pipes .. 🤷🏼‍♂️ should be fun — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 18, 2021

Logan’s little brother playing touch butt in the locker room — Brandon (@brandonroyval) April 18, 2021

How is there so much more money in boxing?? Everybody on the card paid and music artists paid but reported numbers be shit 🧐🤔🤔 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 18, 2021

This is absolutely crazy! Come on @Benaskren ! Beat this dude Ass man — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Still can’t believe this fight is about to happen lol #PaulAskren — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren:

Jesus Christ askren good riddance — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 18, 2021

Man — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 18, 2021

So you’re telling me Nate Robinson did a better job 😩 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) April 18, 2021

.@jakepaul congrats on smashing the tomato can. — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) April 18, 2021

Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 18, 2021

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his knockout victory over Ben Askren this evening in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!