Darren Till issues scathing response to Mike Perry after “Platinum” brings up his mom

UFC middleweight Darren Till issued a scathing response to Mike Perry after “Platinum” brought up the Brit’s mother in a recent social media post.

Perry and Till have had a feud dating back a few years now and occasionally both men have brought up the prospect of fighting each other. With Perry struggling at 170lbs and Till surging at 185lbs, this is unlikely to be a matchup MMA fans see anytime soon, but both men are definitely planting seeds for this fight to take place someday.

Last week, Perry took a shot at Till’s family, saying that he wanted to kick Till’s mother in the face. Now Till has fired back at Perry in a new social media post. Check out what Till posted on his Instagram stories, poking fun at Perry’s personal relationships.

Darren Till with zero chill. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VkZt5WVMFd — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) May 23, 2020

As you can see from the post, Till took a shot at Perry for breaking up with his ex-girlfriend and dating someone new. In fact, Perry says that his new girlfriend will be in his corner for his next fight. He won’t have any coaches, just his new girlfriend, a move that has drawn skepticism from fans.

Some may say it was a low blow from Till to take a shot at Perry’s ex and current girlfriends, but at the same time, Perry did himself no favors when he brought up Till’s mom. It’s clear that these two do not like each other, although they both also seem to enjoy playing up their rivalry against one another.

With Till gunning for a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Perry contemplating a move to 155lbs, this isn’t a fight we’ll see anytime soon, but you never know what the future holds in this crazy sport.

Do you think we will see Darren Till fight Mike Perry at some point?