Video | Shirtless Mike Tyson scares off Jake The Snake Roberts at AEW event

Boxing legend Mike Tyson took off his shirt and scared off wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts at a recent AEW wrestling event.

Tyson made an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing, taking off his shirt and showing off a chiseled physique for the 53-year-old legend of fighting. Tyson was a guest at the event and had been sitting ringside but decided to step into the wrestling ring and scare off Roberts, the pro wrestling legend. Watch the video below.

Yassss. Mike Tyson thwarting Jake The Snake. This is a sentence in 2020 and I’m here for it #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/gFoNwQTFEH — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMc1985) May 24, 2020

Tyson has been all over the combat sports news lately as the boxing legend is set to make a comeback in 2020. Tyson says that he wants to be part of a charity boxing match and recent videos and photos have shown him to be in absolutely fantastic shape despite being in his 50s. Even though Tyson hasn’t fought in 15 years, there’s no doubt that a big comeback fight for him would produce a massive pay-per-view event.

Tyson doing some wrestling isn’t surprising, either, in order to get his feet wet again. He’s used to doing wrestling, having been featured in the ring numerous times back in the WWF days in the 1990s. Appearing at the AEW wrestling event is a nice way for Tyson to get back into the spotlight and expose himself during his comeback trail.

It’s not yet known who Tyson will fight if he does indeed return to boxing, but several MMA fighters including Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz have already publicly called Tyson out. It seems as though his comeback fight would be in the boxing ring, though there is an appetite out there for him to compete in mixed martial arts. But boxing is what Tyson knows, so if he does return as he says, it’s likely to be in the ring.

Do you want to see Mike Tyson compete in professional wrestling?