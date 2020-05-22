Mike Perry wants to fight Darren Till and then kick ‘The Gorilla’s’ mom in the face

Mike Perry has hit out at former rival Darren Till in an expletive-filled rant as the two men reignite their long-running feud.

A few years ago it seemed as if the two men were destined for a welterweight showdown, with both riding win streaks that led to Till calling Perry out in the cage after his big win over Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk.

The trail went cold before the pair eventually became close friends, but evidently, their short-lived friendship has come to an end.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Perry snapped after Till’s recent comments clearly got under his skin.

“I wanna (expletive) Darren Till’s mom, too – (expletive) Darren Till,” Perry said. “I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump kick his mom in the face. (Expletive) Darren Till.

“He’s a (expletive) piece of (expletive). He’s a (expletive). There’s nothing wrong with being a (expletive) unless you just like sucking (expletive). That’s cool. He likes to suck (expletive). That’s why he wanted to go to the spa. (Expletive) him. Excuse my language if that’s terrible, but I hate that mother(expletive’s) guts. I don’t like when people say certain things.”

Perry, who was offended by Till’s remarks about his girlfriend, went on to spill some details on when they sparred with one another.

“It doesn’t line up as well, because I’m 185 pounds right now,” Perry said. “If he wants to cut weight to 185, I’ll fight his ass at 185. I’ll try to put a couple pounds on, and I’ll be faster than him, and he’ll be a fat piece of (expletive). (Expletive) him.”

“I busted his eye open when we sparred that one time,” Perry said. “He has some heavy hips, I’ll tell him that. Because he’s a fat piece of (expletive) so his hips were heavy. His feet were glued to the (expletive) floor, but I busted his eye up, and I (expletive) him about 20 times with combinations, little pity pats to the face. He was easy to hit, it’s like he was a statute sitting still, and I was dancing around him then he tried to shoot on me, and I kneed him in the (expletive) eye, and he was bleeding in that little picture we took. You ask him about sparring with Mike Perry.”