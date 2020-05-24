Nate Diaz fires back at Jon Jones

UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz fired back at UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones over his recent comments about the GOAT in mixed martial arts.

First, UFC lightweight Conor McGregor released his list of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, where he listed Anderson Silva at No. 1 followed by himself at No. 2, Georges St-Pierre at No. 3 and Jones at No. 4. Diaz saw McGregor’s Tweet and responded saying that he was the GOAT since he tapped McGregor out at UFC 196. Jones, in turn, responded to Diaz saying that the GOAT argument is just getting ridiculous now.

Now Diaz has fired back at Jones. In a Tweet directed at the UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Diaz took a shot at Jones’ past troubles with PEDs.

No ones gonna remember your fights 💉 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 24, 2020

This feud between Diaz and Jones has seemingly come out of nowhere, but it does make sense on a certain level. Diaz has been a stern opponent of PEDs throughout his career and Jones has had several issues with them throughout his own career. So on that level it does make sense to see poke Jones. Still, for a much smaller fighter in Diaz to come out and take a shot against Jones is all about fun and games since these two obviously won’t meet inside the Octagon anytime soon.

On the other hand, all of this was McGregor’s doing. His GOAT list has stirred up a fierce debate between fans, fighters, and media this weekend, even though the order of his list is universally regarded as being incorrect. A fighter like Jones, even despite his past with PEDs, should obviously be higher than McGregor because of all of his title defenses in UFC fights. The same goes for a guy like GSP.

What do you think about this beef between Nate Diaz and Jon Jones?