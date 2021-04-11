Darren Till critical of Marvin Vettori’s performance at UFC Vegas 23: “I would of hurt this man for five rounds on the feet”

Darren Till clearly tuned in to watch Marvin Vettori take on fellow middleweight Kevin Holland at today’s UFC Vegas 23 event.

Till (18-3-1 MMA) was initially slated to meet ‘The Italian Dream’ in today’s event headliner, but was ultimately forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Replacing Till against Vettori was short-notice replacement Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA), who had just competed three weeks earlier suffering a decision loss to Derek Brunson.

Days prior to Saturday’s event, Marvin Vettori (17-4-1 MMA) accused Darren Till of faking his injury, a notion that clearly did not sit well with the Liverpool native.

While Kevin Holland put forth a much better effort in today’s bout with Vettori, it was not near enough to get him back in the win column. The Italian utilized his strong grappling skills to smother and frustrate ‘Trail Blazer’ on route to a lopsided unanimous decision win.

The victory marked Vettori’s fifth in a row and he is now eyeing a rematch with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

With that said, Darren Till was not overly impressed with Marvin Vettori’s performance at UFC Vegas 23. The brash English fighter took to Twitter where he suggested that things would have gone a lot differently for the Italian had he been able to compete today.

“As for Marv… sorry ork. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but a wins a win and it means so much to him you can see. That fight told me he knew he couldn’t strike with me so he was going to try take me down. Even if he were to succeed in takedowns he wouldn’t of been able to keep me there.”

Darren Till continued:

“I would of hurt this man for five rounds on the feet. But hey, who the fuck am I to talk? I pulled out of the fight, so every right I have goes out the window with that. Whatever happens for Marvin next good luck. I’m sure we’ll meet soon I’ve got a fake injury to recover from and repair. See you all soon. All very soon x.”

