Sean O’Malley calls out Dominick Cruz while taking shots at a number of UFC bantamweights

Sean O’Malley called out former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz while taking shots a number of the divisions top fighters.

O’Malley (13-1 MMA) returned to the Octagon at last months UFC 260 event where he successfully rebounded from the first loss of his career by knocking out Thomas Almeida in the third round.

Now back on track, ‘Suga’ is hoping to book a fight with former bantamweight kingpin Dominick Druz.

Cruz (22-3 MMA) recently snapped the first two-fight losing skid of his career at UFC 259, this by earning a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney.

Sean O’Malley took to his YouTube channel to issue the following challenge to ‘The Dominator’, this while taking shots at a number of fellow bantamweights.

“What’s up Dom? I heard you’re looking for a big fight. Who’s a bigger fight than me right now? Corey (Sandhagen) is about to beat the EPO out of TJ (Dillashaw). Rob (Font) is about to knock out Cody (Garbrandt) for the seventh time this year. Petr (Yan) is, uhh, disqualified for cheating. Aljo’s still knocked out from the knee. Who’s the bigger fight?” – Sean O’Malley questioned.

Following his Cruz’s recent victory over Kenney at UFC 259, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen revealed that Dominick had texted him saying that he wanted Sean O’Malley next.

However, ‘The Dominator’ recently shutdown Sonnen’s claim:

“In his mind, he thought this was a friendly thing to do for me because I didn’t run out and shout somebody out the way he does,” Dominick Cruz said to Ariel Helwani of ESPN. “That’s the way he works. You gotta do this, that’s Chael, you know this. But, like you said he does bend the truth and he definitely bent the truth over backwards on this one. I did not text him that.

“In fact, six months before I picked up this fight with Casey Kenney and agreed to it, before (Sean) Shelby brought it to me, he asked me if I wanted to be part of his grappling promotion against Sean O’Malley or against Roman Bravo-Young,” Cruz added. “I’m thinking, why would I go do this when I am still planning to fight? I said no, I am not going to do that because I plan on coming back to fight and he said respect. That was it.

“Then he brings this back around and creates it and it is very Chael Sonnen for him to do so. I did not text him. This is the honest to God truth,” Cruz concluded.

Would you like to see the UFC book Sean O’Malley against Dominick Cruz next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!