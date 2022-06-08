Daniel Cormier shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight

Daniel Cormier has weighed in a potential fight between his two greatest rivals.

With Jon Jones set to finally make a move up to heavyweight, all signs point to him facing Stipe Miocic in a massive fight for the division. It’s an intriguing matchup and one many are torn on who will win, but Cormier has an idea of who wins based on his previous experiences with both men.

“Both are extremely tough, they are both tremendous mixed martial artists. Here’s the thing, I will say this as truthfully as I possibly can. When I lost to Jon Jones I did everything in the rematch and in the first fight and I lost,” Cormier said to TheMacLife. “I did everything possible in that rematch to win and the dude still got me. If we didn’t have all the shit tied to the match, he could’ve walked away with probably the greatest victory of his career because I gave my absolute best in training, in preparation, I was as sure as about myself going into that fight as I’ve ever been.

“Stipe Miocic, very very good. But I couldn’t do all the things that I did for those Jones fights. I feel like if I fought Stipe Miocic as prepared as I was in the second fight with Jones, I never would lose to him. I don’t feel that way with Jones,” Cormier continued. “I still believe I would win fights, but I do believe that he could win fights. I do feel like if I was prepared to the best of my ability, I would never lose to Stipe and I really respect Stipe. I just think that the matchup is not good for him. Great fight. I’m excited about it but when I look at these two, I don’t know if Miocic gets past Jones. I don’t like Jones, but he can fight.”

Many might be surprised to see Daniel Cormier pick Jon Jones given how much he dislikes him, but the champ-champ appears to at least respect his skillset. Whether or not we will actually see Jones and Miocic share the Octagon remains to be seen.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jon Jones would beat Stipe Miocic?