Daniel Cormier previews Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka: “It is a tougher fight than maybe many originally thought it was for Jiri”

Daniel Cormier believes that Jiri Prochazka will have his hands full against UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

This Saturday night in Singapore, the Brazilian looks to make his first title defense. Teixeira captured the light-heavyweight strap following a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last year. The victory made the 42-year-old one of the oldest fighters to ever become UFC champion.

Glover Teixeira is now set to face Jiri Prochazka this Saturday at UFC 275. Ahead of the bout, the champion is a sizeable underdog. It’s safe to say that Daniel Cormier doesn’t see the Brazilian as outmatched as many believe.

The former dual-weight UFC champion discussed the UFC 275 main event on the DC & RC podcast. There, Daniel Cormier opined that the fight is much tougher for Jiri Prochazka than many believe.

“It’s a tough fight, the more I look into the fight, it is a tougher fight than many originally thought for Jiri. When you look at the matchup, you start going, why would Glover fight that dude, he’s so good and dangerous. But, when you look at the Volkan Oezdemir fight, Volkan had moments against Jiri. When you look at the Dominick Reyes fight, Dominick Reyes wasn’t getting destroyed. Dominick Reyes was having moments, Dominick Reyes was having success. But, then all you remember is the spinning back elbow that ended the fight.”

Daniel Cormier continued, “The one thing you don’t want is Glover Teixeira on top of you, dry, because he’s super heavy. If you look at Glover, his bottom half is huge. He’s got big old legs, he’s got a big old a*s, and he gets on top of you and he rides you. He works you over on the ground, you cannot let Glover take you down early.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you think Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira? Sound off in the comments below!