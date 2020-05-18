Daniel Cormier praises Jon Jones for “gangster” move of calling out Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones calling out Francis Ngannou is a gangster move.

Ever since Ngannou knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds at UFC 249, Jones has talked about moving up to fight him. It immediately caught the attention of the MMA world who has called for “Bones” to move up to heavyweight for years.

Although many thought he would only move up for a title shot, Jones’ rival in Cormier has nothing but praise for him calling out Ngannou.

“First off, I am quick to insult Jones. I will insult Jones on any day of the week. But, I will also give him credit where credit is due. I believe this Francis Ngannou thing is one of the most gangster things in the world,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Why would you be scared of anyone in the world? Especially if you are a guy who has the accomplishments of Jones. Why? That’s the thing that I don’t get when people say me or Jon Jones that we are afraid of someone. It is the most asinine thing in the world. We are not afraid of anything. I think this Jones thing is cool. He’s like okay you want to fight let’s do it. That is what any person in the world a true fighter would do. I think hats off to Jones.”

Jones has recently tweeted telling the UFC to send over the deal. Yet, Dana White didn’t think the fight would happen instead it is all talk.

If Jones does move up to fight Ngannou sometime this year it could very well be the most anticipated fight of 2020. It would also be a number one contender bout if not a fight for an interim title.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jon Jones calling out Francis Ngannou is a gangster move? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/18/2020.