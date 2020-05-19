Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann added to UFC event on June 27

A women’s bantamweight bout between top-10 contenders Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann has been added to a new UFC event on June 27.

Ladd mentioned Monday on Twitter that she had her next fight booked. It didn’t take long for MMAjunkie.com to confirm that she will be fighting McMann in a battle of two of the best women’s bantamweight in the UFC. The fight will take place on June 27 at a location-to-be-determined. The UFC was supposed to go to Austin, Texas on that date, but due to the coronavirus pandemic that seems unlikely at this point.

Ladd (9-1) is coming off of a decision win over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington, D.C. to bounce back from her first career defeat, a controversial TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC Sacramento. Overall Ladd is 4-1 in the UFC with three knockout wins. She is the No. 3 ranked women’s bantamweight in the world and could very well be in line to get a title shot if she has an impressive victory here over McMann.

McMann (12-5) is 6-5 overall in the UFC. She is coming off of a decision win over Lina Lansberg to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Marion Reneau and Ketlen Vieira. McMann is a former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger, having lost to Ronda Rousey at UFC 170 in 2014. She is currently the No. 9 ranked fighter in the division. A win over Ladd here and McMann could very well jump back into title contention.

No other fights aside from Ladd vs. McMann have been announced for this new event just yet, but previously scheduled for the card in Austin were women’s flyweight fights between Alexa Grasso and Ji Yeon Kim plus Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo. Those fights could potentially be re-booked for the newest incarnation of this card.

Who do you think wins, Aspen Ladd or Sara McMann?