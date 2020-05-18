Alistair Overeem will get top-five opponent next, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White says that Alistair Overeem will get a top-five opponent for his next bout after knocking out Walt Harris at UFC Florida.

Overeem survived an early onslaught of blows from Harris in the first round to come back and dominate the second round and get the TKO stoppage. It’s the third win by knockout for Overeem in his last four fights, setting him up for a highly-ranked opponent in his next fight. Currently, Overeem is the No. 8 ranked heavyweight on the UFC roster.

Speaking to ESPN’s Megan Olivi following UFC Florida, White was asked what’s next for Overeem, and the UFC president said he’s due for a big fight in his next outing.

“It was a big win (over Harris), now he needs to get one of these top-five guys. He needs a fight in the top-five,” White said about Overeem.

However, White cautioned that Overeem may have to wait and see how the logjam in the UFC’s heaviest weight class clears up first before he gets his next opponent.

“The heavyweight division’s a little backed up right now, we gotta get Stipe (Miocic) and DC going. Francis (Ngannou) is champing at the bit to get his next shot and deservingly so. So we’ll get things moving here soon,” White said.

Taking a look at the UFC rankings, after the champ Miocic and No. 1 DC you have No. 2 Curtis Blaydes who has already defeated Overeem and who is now his training partner in Denver; No. 3 Ngannou, who is waiting for a title shot and who already KOed Reem; No. 4. Junior dos Santos, who Overeem previously knocked out; and then No. 5, Derrick Lewis.

Lewis seems like the perfect target for Overeem’s next fight as he is on a two-fight win streak and does not have an opponent lined up right now. Overeem and Lewis have both been around the UFC for years but surprisingly these two have never fought. With both men looking for a big fight, perhaps it’s time we see these two sluggers go at it.

Who do you want to see Alistair Overeem fight next?