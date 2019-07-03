Daniel Cormier gives Thiago Santos advice on how to beat Jon Jones ahead of UFC 239 title fight

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have one of the biggest rivalries in all of MMA. They have fought two times, with “Bones” winning one, while the other being a no-contest, after originally being a win for Jones.

After spending over 37 minutes in the Octagon with Jones, Cormier knows his tendencies. And, ahead of Thiago Santos’ title fight against “Bones” at UFC 239, the heavyweight champ shared some advice on what the Brazilian needs to do to beat the light heavyweight king.

“I think Santos needs to go in there and fight his fight,” Cormier said on MMA Junkie Radio (as transcribed by MMA News). “Don’t think about what he has to do different than everybody else, what he needs to do to be better. Just fight your fight. Don’t worry about all that other stuff. All that other stuff is just white noise. Worry about Thiago Santos and give yourself a chance. It’s a tall order for him. It’s gonna be a tough fight for him.”

Santos will need to adjust to Jones’ size according to Cormier

There is no question this will be a tough fight for Thiago Santos. But, the Brazilian is confident that he will be able to beat Jones and knock him out. However, according to Daniel Cormier, he believes the challenger will have a difficult time with Jones’ size and reach and will need to adjust on the fly if he is going to win the fight.

“I saw them standing face to face the other day, and I thought Santos was a little bigger,” Cormier said. “And he’s not as tall as I thought he was. And I think he’ll realize early how difficult it is to deal with Jones’s length.”

Regardless, Daniel Cormier believes Thiago Santos just needs to be himself and he may very well shock the world and beat Jon Jones at UFC 239. Whether or not that happens is to be seen.

