Breaking! Mike Perry set to return at UFC Uruguay against surging contender Vicente Luque

Fan favorite Mike Perry will return to the octagon at August’s UFC Uruguay event against surging welterweight contender Vicente Luque.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed the news following an initial report from MMA Uncensored.

Mike Perry vs. Vicente Luque is scheduled for UFC Fight Night Uruguay on Aug. 10, sources told ESPN. @MMAUNCENSORED1 first reported the news. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2019

Mike Perry (13-4 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC event in Sunrise where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Charles ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira.

‘Platinum’ has gone 2-3 over his past five octagon appearances, suffering losses to Santiago Ponzinibio, Max Griffin and Donald Cerrone during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (16-6-1 MMA) will enter his fight with Mike Perry on a five-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. ‘The Silent Assassin’ is coming off a first round TKO victory over Derrick Krantz at May’s UFC Rochester event.

Prior to his victory over Krantz, Luque had scored knockout victories over Bryan Barberena, Jalin Turner and Chad Laprise, while earning a submission win over Niko Price.

Vicente’s last defeat came at the hands of Leon Edwards via decision back in May of 2017.

Needless to say, Mike Perry will need to be at his absolute best if he wants to stop the wave of momentum Vicente Luque will be carrying into their fight at UFC Uruguay this August.

The fight night event, which is headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche, takes place August 10 in Montevideo.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 2, 2019