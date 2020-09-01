Daniel Cormier explains why he is retiring from MMA: “You can’t fight father time”

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier explained why he’s retiring from MMA, saying “you can’t fight father time.”

Cormier lost a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic in their trilogy fight at UFC 252, and all signs were pointing to him retiring after the fight. The 41-year-old Cormier left the door slightly open at the time when he said that he would potentially still compete in a title fight, but after a couple of weeks of thinking it over, Cormier has decided he is done with MMA.

Speaking on the “DC & Helwani” show, Cormier explained why he’s retiring from MMA.

“I’m not going to fight anymore. I was talking to Joe Rogan after the fight, and I told him my interest is fighting for championships, and I can’t imagine with a loss that I’d be fighting for a belt again. I lost two fights in a row for the first time in my career. You’ve got to understand when it’s time, and the reality is part of the reason I got hit with that right hand by Stipe is because I’m older. You can’t fight father time,” Cormier said (via Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com).

“At 41 years old, I fought the heavyweight champion of the world three rounds to two with the idea that I wanted to win. I didn’t go in there trying to give a good account of myself. I wanted to win the fight and I still believe I can beat Stipe Miocic. But every day that passes, it doesn’t work in my favor.”

Cormier said that he is opting out of the USADA drug-testing pool, which would make his retirement all but official. He has a job doing commentary for UFC events as well as his show on ESPN, so DC is setting himself up nicely for his post-fighting career. While his career may not have gone out on a winning note, Cormier has nothing to hang his head about. After one of the greatest MMA careers ever, DC is officially done with fighting.

“I feel like I’m closing the door shut on this thing. It’s over. And I’m not sad about it. I’m not sad. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the training camps. I’m going to miss the fights. There’s nothing like a fight week, but you have to understand when it’s your time. I feel like it’s time,” Cormier said.

