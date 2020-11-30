Conor McGregor celebrates the anniversary of Nate Diaz’s win over Gray Maynard: “Happy womp womp day brother!”

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on the anniversary of his TKO win over Gray Maynard.

On November 30, 2013, Diaz and Maynard had their unofficial trilogy bout. They first met on The Ultimate Fighter with Diaz winning by submission. They then fought in 2010 with Maynard winning by split decision but in 2013, Diaz put the rivalry to bed with a TKO win.

So, on the anniversary of his win, Diaz’s longtime rival in Conor McGregor took to Twitter to take a shot at the Stockton native.

Congrats Nathan Diaz celebrating the anniversary of his fight with gray Maynard. Womp womp day! Happy womp womp day brother!

Stellar stuff! 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 30, 2020

“Congrats Nathan Diaz celebrating the anniversary of his fight with gray Maynard. Womp womp day! Happy womp womp day brother! Stellar stuff!,” McGregor tweeted.

This is obviously not the first time McGregor has taken shots at Diaz and it likely won’t be the last. The two have a long-standing rivalry and fought at UFC 196 with Diaz winning by submission. They then rematched at UFC 202 with McGregor winning by a decision, and unfortunately, have yet to have their trilogy bout.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles. He is also set to headline UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost by TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF belt. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis by decision at UFC 241 in his return to the sport. He currently does not have a fight booked but when he returns, there won’t be any shortage of possible opponents.

What do you make of Conor McGregor celebrating Nate Diaz’s win over Gray Maynard?