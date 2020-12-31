Dana White slams “some kid from YouTube” Jake Paul, says Amanda Nunes would put him in a coma

UFC president Dana White slammed YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, suggesting that UFC women’s champion Amanda Nunes would put him in a coma.

Paul has become one of the biggest names in combat sports ever since he scored a viral KO over Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV. Since then, numerous high-profile boxers, UFC fighters, and even celebrities have called Paul out for a fight. Most recently he was connected to a matchup with Ben Askren, the former UFC welterweight. White has had some choice words about Paul in recent weeks for his choice of opponents, suggesting Nunes would KO him.

On Wednesday, White went off on Paul once again. Speaking on the “SHOUT!” Buffalo Podcast, White slammed Paul, writing him off as “some kid from YouTube” and saying that Nunes would smash him and put him in a coma if they fought.

“Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out. To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like, ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t. You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. That guy is just some kid off the street. One of the big problems with him right now, he’s lucky there’s a pandemic. He’s talking smack about real people – real people that he could run into at a restaurant some night and things like that. This isn’t a real guy. This is just some kid on YouTube,” White said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

White then took the opportunity to trash Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul, who is currently set to take on legendary boxer Floyd Mayeather Jr. in an exhibition bout. White understands that it’s all about making money, but he has no interest in watching the bout, saying that he believes the Paul brothers are just a gimmick.

“The answer to that question is, who gives a f*ck? Neither one of those guys can fight. It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said in a press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that sh*t, I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck to them. I (couldn’t) care less what that guy (does). I get it. He’s trying to make some money and is doing his thing. There are people who want to spend money on that. I’m not that guy,” White said.

