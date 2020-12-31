Dana White officially announces Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title

Israel Adesanya will look to become a UFC champ-champ in 2021.

Ever since Jan Blachowicz became the light heavyweight champion, UFC president, Dana White has said he wants to make Blachowicz vs. Adesanya. Now, that is what happened as the UFC boss revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the fight will take place on March 6 at UFC 259.

It’ll be Champ vs. Champ at UFC 259 on March 6. Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) vs. Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) for the 205 title, per Dana White. What happens in this one? pic.twitter.com/sdTRZ6Drnw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2020

It should come as no surprise that this fight has been booked. It has been talked about for months and a fight Blachowicz was interested in as he wanted to be the first person to beat Adesanya.

“Adesanya says he wants to go to 205. I am ready for everyone,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I will be stronger, bigger, smarter in the fight. If UFC would like to do the fight I am ready. It would be a pleasure to fight and beat Adesanya and show him legendary Polish power at 205.”

Jan Blachowicz is currently on a four-fight winning streak and has won eight of his last nine. During his run, he has notable wins over Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, Jared Cannonier, and most recently Reyes. However, there is no question if he fights and beats Adesanaya it would be massive for his star power.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is 20-0 and coming off a TKO win over Paulo Costa to defend his belt for the second time. He went 2-0 in 2020 with his other win back in March where he defeated Yoel Romero by decision. During his run, he also holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Marvin Vettori, and Derek Brunson.

UFC 259 currently does not have a location but will either be Fight Island or Las Vegas.

