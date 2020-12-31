Dana White names his top three fighters to watch for in 2021

UFC president Dana White named his top three fighters to watch for in 2021, pointing out Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Joaquin Buckley.

White was a guest on the “SHOUT! Buffalo Podcast” on Wednesday and he was asked to point out his top three fighters to look forward to heading into the new year. The UFC president named three of the hottest fighters on the UFC roster right now in Chimaev, Holland, and Buckley as his top three fighters to watch for in 2021.

“Obviously, Khamzat. What I love about that kid is that he wants to fight all the time. The guys that are as good as him and want to fight all the time, not everybody wants to fight him, so it’s tough to make fights. Sprinkle some COVID on top of that and here we are. Everybody was asking this weekend why he pulled out of the (Leon Edwards) fight. He got COVID. He’s a savage. He tried to get back in the gym and train through it but I guess his lungs didn’t respond well. The doctor wants him to take some time off until he trains again. He doesn’t even want him to start training until January,” White said.

“Then you got Kevin Holland. Just like Chimaev he wants to fight all the time. The kid went 5-0 in 2020. He’s fun, he’s exciting. Good looking kid. And another one would be Joaquin Buckley, who had in 2020 — not one in 2020 but ever — he had one of the most viral moments in UFC history with that knockout he had (over Impa Kasanganay). So those are just three.”

All three of White’s choices seem reasonable. Chimaev is one of the hottest welterweights, Holland is one of the top middleweights, and Buckley looks to be a potential contender at 185lbs, as well. The UFC continues to find talent from all over the world and these are just three of the top fighters to look for heading into 2021.

Do you agree with Dana White about his top three fighters to watch for in 2021?