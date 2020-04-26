Dana White says UFC 249 is “probably the best card” ever

UFC president Dana White believes the new UFC 249 card that is set to take place May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, is the best card the UFC has ever booked.

The full UFC 249 card was announced this week. The card is littered with big names both on the main card and on the prelims including two title fights at the top of the billing. On paper, it’s a very deep card that should be a welcome reprieve for fight fans who haven’t seen a live UFC fight in almost two months. It’s so good on paper that White even believes UFC 249 might be the best card the promotion has ever put together.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White praised the UFC 249 card from top to bottom.

“From top to bottom, it’s probably the best card we’ve ever had. The main event is Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, which is a ridiculous fight. The co-main event is Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz. Ridiculous. Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik. Ridiculous. Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro, Cowboy Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum, Carla Esparza vs. “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson, Uriah Hall and Jacare Souza, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price, Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa, Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey. Stupid card. Three-and-a-half hours of fights on ESPN. The prelims are three-and-a-half hours on ESPN. Then we go to pay-per-view (on ESPN+),” White said.

The card is certainly one of the deepest the UFC has ever put together, with several former UFC champions in Werdum and Pettis among those on the prelims. The fact the card was cobbled together on short notice is also quite impressive. White thinks it might be the best card the UFC has ever booked, and hopefully, it can go through on May 9 as planned.

Do you agree with Dana White that the new UFC 249 card is the best card ever?