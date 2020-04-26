Ray Borg among fighters added to May 13 event in Jacksonville

Ray Borg is among the new fighters that have been added to the upcoming UFC card on Wednesday, May 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Borg will take on Ricky Simon in a men’s bantamweight contest, while a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Sijara Eubanks vs. Sara Moras has also been added to the card. Jeff Fox was the first to report the new matchups.

Borg was expected to take on Marlon Vera at the original UFC 249 card before it was canceled by the higher-ups at ESPN and Disney. Instead of fighting Vera, Borg will now take on Simon instead in a battle of bantamweight with a chip on their shoulders.

Borg is actually coming off of back-to-back wins over Gabriel Silva and Rogerio Bontorin, but he missed weight yet again against Bontorin, the fourth time he has missed weight in the UFC. The UFC matchmakers had enough of seeing Borg miss weight and he’s been forced up to bantamweight, where he will be taking on Simon, who is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Urijah Faber and Rob Font.

Also added to the card is a women’s battle between Eubanks and Moras, a fight that was also set for the original UFC 249 card. The UFC was thankfully able to keep the fight intact and rebook it for the May 13 card. Eubanks is coming off of back-to-back losses to Aspen Ladd and Bethe Correia, while Moras is coming off of a TKO win over Liana Jojua at UFC 242.

The UFC previously announced that the main event for the May 13 card is a re-booking of the Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira fight that was first set for UFC Nebraska. With the addition of Borg vs. Simon and Eubanks vs. Moras, the card is slowly being built from the ground up. Expect more additions to the card very soon.

Are you excited to see Ray Borg return to bantamweight?