Dana White reins in talk of Jose Aldo at bantamweight, Aldo responds

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo recently expressed his interest in dropping down to the bantamweight division to challenge the reigning champion Henry Cejudo for his title.

At first, UFC President Dana White seemed open to this idea.

“Aldo texted me and I told him I didn’t know, that we would see. We still don’t know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we’ll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class.”

Speaking after Contender Series on Tuesday night, however, the UFC President walked back this comment, expressing some doubt that Jose Aldo can safely make the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds.

“Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make (145 pounds)?” White said (via MMA Junkie). “And he’s not any younger, so I honestly haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to (135). I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”

Jose Aldo quickly caught wind of this comment from White, and offered a response on Twitter.

@danawhite when I talk about something I"m talking seriously and for real. I already made a test and I can make this weight! — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 21, 2019

“[Dana White] when I talk about something I”m talking seriously and for real,” the former featherweight champ wrote. “I already made a test and I can make this weight!”

This is in keeping with what Jose Aldo said in his original comment on a potential move to bantamweight. He claims he’s already done his research.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo told Brazilian website Combate (via MMAFighting). “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

Do you think we’ll see Jose Aldo at bantamweight, or will Dana White foil this plan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/21/2019.