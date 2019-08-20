Dana White not opposed to seeing Jose Aldo at bantamweight

UFC president Dana White appears to be open to Jose Aldo possibly moving down a weight class.

Not long ago, the clock was ticking on Aldo’s mixed martial arts career. The man who once ruled the roost at featherweight was planning to retire from MMA competition at the end of 2019. Aldo even considered transitioning to boxing. Those plans changed as Aldo signed a long-term deal with the UFC back in June.

Aldo recently spoke to Combate and said he was considering moving down in weight to challenge Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo said. “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

Combate later reached out to White. The UFC boss said that he isn’t opposed to seeing Aldo compete at 135 pounds (via Bloody Elbow).

“Aldo texted me and I told him I didn’t know, that we would see. We still don’t know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we’ll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class.”

Aldo’s last bout took place back in May. He fell short against Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision. Going into the bout, Aldo had won two straight bouts. Volkanovski is just the third man to earn a win over Aldo under the UFC banner.

How do you think Jose Aldo would perform at bantamweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.