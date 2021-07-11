Dana White reacts to Gilbert Burns defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC 264: “It wasn’t a good fight, but he won”

UFC president Dana White reacted to Gilbert Burns defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, saying that “it wasn’t a good fight, but he won.”

Burns and Thompson were the co-headliners underneath the main event trilogy fight between lightweight stars Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Although he entered the fight as the betting favorite, Thompson lost the match as Burns was able to take him down and control him on the mat to win a unanimous decision win. It wasn’t the most exciting fight to watch by any means, but Burns did what he had to do to go out there and get the win.

Following UFC 264, White was asked by the media what he thought about the co-main event fight between Burns and Thompson. As far as the UFC president is concerned, it was not a good fight, and he didn’t exactly seem thrilled at the way Burns fought his fight.

White on Burns's win: "He won… It wasn't a good fight, but he won" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 11, 2021

White on Burns’s win: “He won… It wasn’t a good fight, but he won”

White on next Burns opponent: "Edwards and Masvidal make more sense than Nate does, but right here right now, it's the last thing that I think about" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 11, 2021

White on next Burns opponent: “Edwards and Masvidal make more sense than Nate does, but right here right now, it’s the last thing that I think about”

Burns did call out Nate Diaz following the win over Thompson, and while both Burns and Diaz have been going against each other on social media as of late, it doesn’t appear as though White wants to reward Burns for his performance against Thompson with a big-money fight against Diaz. Instead, it appears as though either Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal make more sense as Burns’ next opponent. But for White, he was disappointed in how the co-main event played out, and at this time, he wasn’t ready to give a name when asked about who Burns should fight next as he didn’t enjoy the Thompson fight at all.

Do you agree with Dana White that Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson wasn’t a good fight?