Pros react after Gilbert Burns defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC 264

Tonight’s UFC 264 event was co-headlined by a key welterweight matchup between former division title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Thompson (16-5-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Vicente Luque and Goeff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Prior to having his title aspirations crushed by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, ‘Durinho‘ had put together a six-fight win streak, which included victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

Tonight’s UFC 264 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round affair. Stephen Thompson was able to get off some solid strikes throughout the fifteen minute scrap, but Gilbert Burns utilized some timely takedowns to control the pace of the contest. After a wild opening to the final round, ‘Durinho’ secured another key takedown and went on to smother ‘Wonderboy’ until the final bell.

Official UFC 264 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson by decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Thompson vs. Burns below:

Rooting for @GilbertDurinho here but distance is a m’fer #UFC264 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 11, 2021

I’m with gilbert — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) July 11, 2021

Anybody who uses @tenaciousd as theme music will win by knockout!! I’m taking @WonderboyMMA !! #UFC264 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 11, 2021

Feels like this should be 5 rounds #UFC264 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 11, 2021

Really good cage wrestling from Burns. He needs to put himself between Wonderboy and the cage for a better chance of keeping him down. #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Fun fight. @GilbertDurinho is doing great — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 11, 2021

A desperate Wonderboy is a terrifying man #UFC264 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 11, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns

What a third round delivered by Durinho and Wonder Boy. Congrats @GilbertDurinho #UFC264noCombate — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 11, 2021

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns fight next following his decision victory over Stephen Thompson at tonight’s UFC 264 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!