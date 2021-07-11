Rafael dos Anjos happy to see Conor McGregor get a taste of his own medicine with injury at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was happy to see Conor McGregor get a taste of his own medicine with his injury at UFC 264.

McGregor broke his ankle and lost via TKO (doctor stoppage) at the end of the first round against rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of Saturday’s big pay-per-view card in Las Vegas. For dos Anjos, seeing the Irishman break his ankle was karma for the way that McGregor talked about RDA when he broke his foot five years ago. Remember, RDA and McGregor were supposed to fight at UFC 196 in March 2016, but the fight never ended up materializing due to RDA’s injury. Instead of dos Anjos vs. McGregor, Nate Diaz stepped up on short notice, submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke, and the rest is history.

Taking to his social media following UFC 264, dos Anjos posted a photo of McGregor’s foot and hinted that the injury he suffered was payback for the bad things he said about RDA.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Dos Anjos was actually the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event just in case anything happened at the last minute to either McGregor or Poirier. However, nothing ended up happening to either man and RDA wasn’t used for the event. Either way, there is no doubt that the former champ still wants to get his hands on McGregor at some point for everything he’s said to him over the last five years. Perhaps this is the fight to make whenever McGregor’s ankle heals up and he is ready to return to the Octagon again.

