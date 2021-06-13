Dana White slams Tyron Woodley ahead of boxing match Jake Paul: “He hasn’t won a fight in 3 years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at”

UFC president Dana White slammed Tyron Woodley ahead of the Jake Paul boxing match, saying that he hasn’t won an MMA fight in three years.

Woodley recently concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Not long after this contract expired, Woodley agreed to terms with Paul for a boxing match later this summer. The two will now meet on August 28 in a highly-anticipated boxing match between the YouTuber Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. But while the fight seems destined to be a pay-per-view blockbuster, it doesn’t appear as though White is a fan of it.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, White slammed Woodley for taking this boxing match with Paul, while reminding everyone that he hasn’t won an MMA fight since 2018.

Dana says the Mayweather/Paul 1M buys is legit. Convo turns to Woodley:

He hasn't won a fight in three years in something that he's actually supposed to be good at. Now he's gonna go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the shit that should matter. pic.twitter.com/eDmnVBc8F8 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 13, 2021

“I keep not wanting to do this (but) Tyron Woodley is 40 years old. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at. And now he’s going to go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the sh*t that should matter. ‘I’m making millions of dollars, this is the biggest payday ever, Jake Paul will say mean things about me, pay your fighters,'” White said of Woodley. “It’s a bunch of BS.”

White is clearly not happy that Woodley has been saying that this Paul fight will make him more money than he ever did in his UFC career. Woodley was definitely one of the best welterweights fighters in the UFC for the majority of the 2010s, but after losing his last four fights in a row, it appears as though White has lost his faith in Woodley before he boxes.

Do you agree with Dana White about Tyron Woodley and his career trajectory?