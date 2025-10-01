Dana White promises major fight news just ahead of UFC 320 PPV

UFC CEO Dana White will be dropping some fight news on Wednesday.

The UFC boss has been known to deliver significant announcements during his Instagram Live sessions. This go-around will be no different, as the official X account of the UFC has revealed that White will be dropping some info once again.

🚨 FIGHT NEWS IS COMING🚨@DanaWhite will be going LIVE on Instagram later today! 👀 — UFC (@ufc) October 1, 2025

Some fans are wondering if there will be news on the UFC White House card. Others point out that the UFC’s decision maker could reveal year-end plans. Fans may not want to hold their breath on any news related to Conor McGregor, as White told Logan Paul on “IMPAULSIVE” that negotiations aren’t close to being finalized.

“He and I have been talking nonstop and he’s like, ‘I’m dead serious. I want this. I’m training, I’m back in the pool, I’m doing all the s—.’ So we’ll see. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

You also may not want to hold out hope on anything related to Jon Jones, who White has publicly said he can’t trust in pivotal situations. During a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Henry Cejudo expressed his belief that Jon Jones can’t be ruled out of the White House card.

“President Dana White is going to cave in,” Cejudo said. “He’s going to give Jon Jones that opportunity.

“I understand Dana White’s point, too, because Jon Jones, he is a bit of a wild card. Some s*** could happen. Obviously, his legal record, too, says a lot. And I love Jon, but let’s speak the facts.”

“This would be the main event,” Cejudo said about Jones potentially fighting Aspinall. “USA vs. England, we’re taking this shit back to 1776 and I do believe that Jon Jones takes out Tom Aspinall within the first championship rounds, I truly do believe that.

“This should be the main event. Everything else should freaking follow.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posed on White’s announcement once his Instagram Live session has wrapped up.