UFC 320 fighter Patchy Mix vows to get revenge on top contender who spoiled his debut

Patchy Mix is looking for revenge.

Mix entered the UFC with a decent amount of buzz. He was on a hot streak under the Bellator banner, even capturing the promotion’s bantamweight gold. Mix entered the UFC riding a seven-fight winning streak, but he was outgunned in his promotional debut back in June.

Mario Bautista is the man who ended his streak via unanimous decision. Bautista is now moving on to a potential title eliminator against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Mix expressed his belief that he can defeat Bautista if given a second chance.

“I have a lot of respect for Mario Bautista, and same with Umar,” Mix told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I have no prediction on the fight, but what I do know is … (the winner) will probably get the title shot.

“If Mario Bautista does win … all I know: I am coming back for that fight with everything in my body. Whether it’s now, a year, two years, I will win until I get that fight back. I hope we meet so I can prove not just to everyone in the world, but to myself. He was able to be fully ready. When I’m able to be fully ready … I believe I can beat that kid and finish him.”

First, Mix must stay focused on his UFC 320 opponent Jakub Wikłacz. The two are scheduled to collide inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Wikłacz will be making his UFC debut and Mix is hoping to prove it’s too much, too soon for the former KSW Bantamweight Champion.

UFC 320 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. The co-main event will see Merab Dvalishvili put his bantamweight gold at stake against Cory Sandhagen.