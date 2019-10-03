Dana White open to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP, but only after Tony Ferguson fight

After defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again been calling for a matchup with a fighter widely regarded as the Greatest of All Time: Georges St-Pierre.

Both fighters have acknowledged an interest in this potential match up. St-Pierre confirmed he was willing to come out of retirement to face Nurmagomedov under the right circumstances, and ‘The Eagle’ agreed he would fight St-Pierre — perhaps even in his home country of Canada. But due to a lack of developments, it seemed that the matchup was going to be nothing more than a fantasy for MMA fans. However UFC President Dana White may be making the dream a reality. During a live stream on Instagram, Dana White discussed the potential bout. He says he’s open to it, but Tony Ferguson will get a crack at Nurmagomedov first.

“Tony fight has to happen first: Tony Ferguson vs Khabib. Obviously, if Khabib (Nurmagomedov) wins that fight, the GSP fight would be a fun fight to make, for sure,” White said.

“I don’t know if you’ve guys have seen pictures of GSP, but he is looking really, really, really f**king skinny right now. He just did like a cleanse or something. He’s in ridiculous shape still, but super lean. I think right now he is like 10 pounds lighter than Khabib is, something like that, but that’s pretty crazy.”

Yesterday, Nurmagomedov sent a question to the slimmed-down former welterweight. He showed he is still very much interested in a match up and wants St-Pierre to challenge him at 155 lbs for the lightweight belt.

Nurmagomedov is expected to face the long-time contender Tony Ferguson in a long-awaited fight first. The fight isn’t officially confirmed, but Ferguson earlier this week hinted that he has the green light on the fight.

Do you think we are finally going to see a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson and Georges St-Pierre bout come to fruition?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/3/2019.