Dana White ‘numb’ to latest in Jon Jones saga

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found himself in hot water once again and Dana White seems to be densensitized to the situation at this point.

Jones was recently charged with battery after an alleged incident involving a waitress at a strip club in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Bones”, along with his team, are maintaining that the light heavyweight champion was not involved in any wrongdoing during the innocent that reportedly took place before Jones’ latest title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239.

As the UFC president spoke with members of the media prior to this weekend’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, the topic of Jones’ recent legal troubles came up.

“Listen, there’s two sides to every story and the truth is somewhere in the middle I’m sure, so I don’t know,” White said (via MMA Junkie).

“I’m numb to this s**t now. It doesn’t faze me any more. Every time we do a fight with Jon, I’m wondering if it’s going to be his last.”

Widely considered the greatest fighter to compete inside the Octagon, Jones has continuously found himself in trouble. Those troubles have lead the UFC to strip the just turned 32-year-old of three different titles throughout his career for various infractions and run-ins with the law. When it comes to competing in the cage, White believes what most fans do: that Jones is a star and one of the best to ever do it.

Outside of the cage, however, White — and rightfully so — does not have the same faith in the light heavyweight champion.

“It has nothing to do with money,” White stated. “It’s what’s going to happen outside the Octagon. I don’t ever worry about what’s gonna happen inside the octagon with Jon Jones. He’s the best.

“If you look at the lifestyle he’s lived the last seven, eight years of his life, and what he comes in the octagon and does. He just fought Thiago — who’s a f*****g animal and wants everything Jon Jones has, stood in there and I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of more damage to one knee in my life, fought and was still kicking with the leg — and Jon Jones beat him. When you think about it, it’s unbelievable how good Jon Jones really is. But the minute he steps out of the Octagon, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Since Jones’ split decision win over Santos at UFC 239, the plan seemed to be to get one more title defense on the books, likely in December when the UFC caps off the year with a big event in Las Vegas. Earlier this week, Jones teased that he may want to return even earlier at November’s UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden. The Jackson-Wink product has been no stranger to using social media as a tool to get fans talking.

Whether the plan is November or December, White is currently left scratching his head when it comes to his 205-pound world champion.

“He’s in trouble,” White said. “He’s in trouble right now. Every time he steps out of the Octagon, what’s gonna happen? What’s gonna happen?”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.