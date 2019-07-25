Two new fights announced for UFC Vancouver

Two new bouts have been added to the upcoming UFC Vancouver fight card.

Louis Smolka will face off against Ryan MacDonald at bantamweight, and Kyle Prepolec is scheduled to fight Austin Hubbard at lightweight.

Louis Smolka made his UFC return last November when he secured a submission win over Su Mudaerji. Both he and his foe are coming off a recent loss. Smolka was submitted by Matt Schnell in March 2019. Meanwhile, Ryan MacDonald lost his first and only UFC fight against Chris Gutierrez at UFC Nashville the same month.

Lightweight fighter Austin Hubbard is also coming off a loss. Hubbard was riding a three-fight winning streak until he faced Davi Ramos at UFC Rochester and lost via a unanimous verdict. His future opponent Kyle Prepolec also lost a unanimous, against Nordine Taleb, at UFC Ottawa in May.

UFC Vancouver will take place at Rogers Arena on September 14.

The headlining bout will see fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje collide in a bout rife with title implications.

On the UFC Vancouver main card, we will also see former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira take on Ukraine’s Nikita Krylov, and former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch take on Andrew Sanchez.

The event will air at 8ET/5PT on ESPN+, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday). Make sure to follow BJPenn.com for any future announcements UFC Vancouver.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.