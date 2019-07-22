New details emerge in Jon Jones battery case

On Sunday night, news surfaced that reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been charged with battery after an alleged incident involving a woman working as a waitress at a strip club in Albuquerque. This incident reportedly occurred in April.

The details surrounding this story have been quite scarce thus far, but a report from TMZ has provided some new information from the alleged victim’s side.

In criminal summons obtained by TMZ, the woman in question alleges that Jones pulled her into his lap and kissed her neck without her consent, and that he later intercepted her near the bar where he came up behind her and put her in a “tight rear-naked choke hold.” Jones then allegedly “picked [her] up off the ground and turned her around in the air and was roughhousing with her.”

“It felt like a wrestling match and nothing sexual,” the woman claims.

After Jones picked her up, he allegedly “placed her down by the bar and slapped her p***y.”

The woman claims that she told Jon Jones that she was a waitress, not a dancer, but that this did not change his behaviour.

Despite these allegations, Jones’ team is vehemently maintaining his innocence.

His representative James Hallinan provided the following statement to KRQE News 13:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Jon Jones also commented on the issue on Twitter.

“I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet,” he wrote in response to a fan.

“I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well,” he added in another Tweet. “And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December.”

What do you make of these allegations against Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/22/2019.