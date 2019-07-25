UFC 240 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight

In the main event of UFC 240, Max Holloway is looking to defend his featherweight title when he takes on the former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar. Heading into this fight, the featherweight champion is a -400 favorite, while “The Answer” is a +300 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions. As the odds suggest, most are leaning towards Holloway.

Here’s what they had to say:

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Germaine de Randamie, UFC bantamweight: Max Holloway wins that one. I’m a big fan of Max and I think he gets it done here and defends his belt.

Ryan Hall, UFC featherweight: I have to lean towards Max. He is a bigger guy, but Frankie Edgar is one of the best fighters ever. I would love to be able to see Edgar get it done, but I don’t think he will. Stylistically, the fight leads towards Max, but we are talking about a fantastic fight that is a pick’em but I think Max gets it done.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I can’t bet against Max Holloway. He is huge for the division, but Edgar is a beast. I think Max is just too good at featherweight and I don’t think Edgar will be able to do much and Max will win fairly easily.

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. Frankie has been someone I love to watch. But, Max is the champion for a reason and has been dominant at featherweight. I think Max gets this one done and remains the champ.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I want Edgar to win, but he tends to lose those big fights even when he shouldn’t. Max will win the fight as I don’t think he will be able to not get pieced up by the jab of Holloway.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I have Holloway winning. But, it should be a good fight and it would cool to see Frankie win, but I think Max gets it done.

Krzysztof Jotko, UFC middleweight: I really like Max Holloway. I think he wins this fight. He is much taller and is very good and has looked unbeatable at featherweight.

Gillian Robertson, UFC flyweight: That is a tough one. I enjoy watching both of them fight, but Max has been on a run at featherweight. He will use his striking to really piece up Edgar.

Tanner Boser, UFC heavyweight: I have been a Frankie Edgar fan for a long time, but I really like Max so it is hard to say. They match up well but I think Edgar can get it done.

Jeremy Kennedy, PFL featherweight: I think Max Holloway wins rather easily.

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Germaine de Randamie, Ryan Hall, Steven Peterson, Ricky Simon, Sam Alvey, Geoff Neal, Krzysztof Jotko, Gillian Robertson, Jeremy Kennedy

Fighters picking Frankie Edgar: Tanner Boser

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.