Pros react to Frankie Edgar defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15

Chris Taylor
Frankie Edgar
Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 event was headlined by a key bantamweight match-up featuring former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Edgar (23-8-1 MMA) was be making his 135-pound debut this evening following a 8-5 run at featherweight.

In his most previous Octagon appearance this past December at UFC Busan, ‘The Answer’ had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to former 145lbs title challenger Chan Sung Jung.

Prior to that, Frankie Edgar was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in what served as his third failed attempt to capture featherweight gold.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (18-4 MMA) was returning to action for this first time since UFC 238 at tonight’s event. ‘The Young Punisher’ was defeated by top contender Aljamain Sterling in his most previous outing, a setback which had snapped his impressive three-fight win streak.

Prior to being outpointed by ‘The Funkmaster’, Munhoz was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt respectively.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 main event proved to be a grueling five-round contest as Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz battled it out for twenty-five straight minutes leaving both fighters battered and bruised. After five-rounds of thrilling action, Edgar was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 15 Result: Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Edgar defeating Munhoz below:

Post-fight reactions to Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz:

Who would you like to see Frankie Edgar fight next following his split-decison victory over Pedro Munhoz tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

