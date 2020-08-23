Pros react to Frankie Edgar defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 event was headlined by a key bantamweight match-up featuring former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Edgar (23-8-1 MMA) was be making his 135-pound debut this evening following a 8-5 run at featherweight.

In his most previous Octagon appearance this past December at UFC Busan, ‘The Answer’ had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to former 145lbs title challenger Chan Sung Jung.

Prior to that, Frankie Edgar was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in what served as his third failed attempt to capture featherweight gold.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (18-4 MMA) was returning to action for this first time since UFC 238 at tonight’s event. ‘The Young Punisher’ was defeated by top contender Aljamain Sterling in his most previous outing, a setback which had snapped his impressive three-fight win streak.

Prior to being outpointed by ‘The Funkmaster’, Munhoz was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt respectively.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 main event proved to be a grueling five-round contest as Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz battled it out for twenty-five straight minutes leaving both fighters battered and bruised. After five-rounds of thrilling action, Edgar was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 15 Result: Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Edgar defeating Munhoz below:

They still have to deal with me, Yan, Sandhagen, and Moraes. Good luck. https://t.co/c9QppPh3Oq — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020

Nothing against Pedro Munhoz, but let’s go Frankie. Simply from a legendary standpoint. May the best man win though. — michael (@bisping) August 23, 2020

So you’re telling me theres a chance to make 135? 🤔 #UFCVegas7 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) August 23, 2020

Great 1st round by both men! #UFCVegas7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020

Round 1 is done. Not sure if I have less anxiety or more. #UFCVegas7 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 23, 2020

Frankies looking good tonight #UFCVegas7 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 23, 2020

This fight has more combos than Burger King!! 🍔🍟🥤 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 23, 2020

Fight of the night for sure! #UFCVegas7 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) August 23, 2020

Pedro landed some significant shots that round so I definitely give it to him. He’s probably up 3-1. Frankie needs a finish! #UFCVegas7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020

You gotta love @FrankieEdgar !!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 23, 2020

Good main event. Always love watching a @FrankieEdgar fight. Munhoz threw the heat tho — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2020

Extra ketchup on them combos 🩸#justbleed — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 23, 2020

Post-fight reactions to Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz:

Pedros coach saying Frankie was broken in the second round was trippin! #UFCVegas7 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 23, 2020

Congrats @FrankieEdgar and @PedroMunhozmma on a tremendous fight and for making me go work more boxing tomorrow! #UFCVegas7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020

F YEAH BABY!!!! The GENERAL @FrankieEdgar is back in the winners circle baby!! Congrats my man!! Nkw its time to shoot that @PSEBows as you heal up! #UFCVegas7 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) August 23, 2020

So good to see Frank win again! Guy is a legend #ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 23, 2020

I lean towards this. And his more significant strikes in comparison to the flurries from Edgar. Although Edgar did sit on a few of them himself. Back and forth fight. . #UFCVegas7 https://t.co/OjNQndJ7nj — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020

Who would you like to see Frankie Edgar fight next following his split-decison victory over Pedro Munhoz tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020