Pros react to Frankie Edgar defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 event was headlined by a key bantamweight match-up featuring former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar taking on Pedro Munhoz.
Edgar (23-8-1 MMA) was be making his 135-pound debut this evening following a 8-5 run at featherweight.
In his most previous Octagon appearance this past December at UFC Busan, ‘The Answer’ had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to former 145lbs title challenger Chan Sung Jung.
Prior to that, Frankie Edgar was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in what served as his third failed attempt to capture featherweight gold.
Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (18-4 MMA) was returning to action for this first time since UFC 238 at tonight’s event. ‘The Young Punisher’ was defeated by top contender Aljamain Sterling in his most previous outing, a setback which had snapped his impressive three-fight win streak.
Prior to being outpointed by ‘The Funkmaster’, Munhoz was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt respectively.
Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 main event proved to be a grueling five-round contest as Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz battled it out for twenty-five straight minutes leaving both fighters battered and bruised. After five-rounds of thrilling action, Edgar was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.
Official UFC on ESPN 15 Result: Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)
Check out how the pros reacted to Edgar defeating Munhoz below:
They still have to deal with me, Yan, Sandhagen, and Moraes.
Good luck. https://t.co/c9QppPh3Oq
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020
Nothing against Pedro Munhoz, but let’s go Frankie. Simply from a legendary standpoint. May the best man win though.
— michael (@bisping) August 23, 2020
So you’re telling me theres a chance to make 135? 🤔 #UFCVegas7
— Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) August 23, 2020
Let’s gooooo!!!! 👀 🍿 #UFCVegas7
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020
Great 1st round by both men! #UFCVegas7
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020
Round 1 is done. Not sure if I have less anxiety or more. #UFCVegas7
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 23, 2020
Raging bull @FrankieEdgar with round 2 ! #Boxing #Wrestling
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2020
Frankies looking good tonight #UFCVegas7
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 23, 2020
This fight has more combos than Burger King!! 🍔🍟🥤
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 23, 2020
Fight of the night for sure! #UFCVegas7
— Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) August 23, 2020
Pedro landed some significant shots that round so I definitely give it to him. He’s probably up 3-1. Frankie needs a finish! #UFCVegas7
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020
You gotta love @FrankieEdgar !!!
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 23, 2020
Good main event. Always love watching a @FrankieEdgar fight. Munhoz threw the heat tho
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2020
Extra ketchup on them combos 🩸#justbleed
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 23, 2020
What a fight!!! Great job gentlemen @FrankieEdgar @PedroMunhozmma #UFCVegas7
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 23, 2020
Post-fight reactions to Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz:
Pedros coach saying Frankie was broken in the second round was trippin! #UFCVegas7
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 23, 2020
Congrats @FrankieEdgar and @PedroMunhozmma on a tremendous fight and for making me go work more boxing tomorrow! #UFCVegas7
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 23, 2020
F YEAH BABY!!!! The GENERAL @FrankieEdgar is back in the winners circle baby!! Congrats my man!! Nkw its time to shoot that @PSEBows as you heal up! #UFCVegas7
— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) August 23, 2020
So good to see Frank win again! Guy is a legend #ufc
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 23, 2020
I lean towards this. And his more significant strikes in comparison to the flurries from Edgar. Although Edgar did sit on a few of them himself. Back and forth fight. . #UFCVegas7 https://t.co/OjNQndJ7nj
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020
Who would you like to see Frankie Edgar fight next following his split-decison victory over Pedro Munhoz tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!
