Dana White reveals that Tony Ferguson has a fight lined up and it’s “probably” against Dustin Poirier

UFC President Dana White revealed some exciting news for fight fans this evening when he announced that Tony Ferguson has a fight lined up.

Following tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 event in Las Vegas, White took to the podium at the post-fight press conference to share an update on the promotions for interim lightweight title holder in Ferguson.

‘El Cucuy’ was last seen in action at May’s UFC 249 event where he suffered a tough fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in his bid to reclaim the UFC’s interim lightweight championship.

Now fully heeled from his war wounds with ‘The Highlight’, Dana White says Tony Ferguson has a fight lined up and it’s “probably” against Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA).

Dana White says that Tony Ferguson has a fight lined up. On whether Dustin Poirier is the opponent: "Probably" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 23, 2020

‘The Diamond’ returned to the win column in June by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in what served as a lightweight title unification match.

Meanwhile, before losing to Justin Gaethje in May, Tony Ferguson had put together an incredible twelve-fight win streak. During that spectacular stretch ‘El Cucuy’ scored stoppage victories over MMA notables Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

If Ferguson and Poirier do collide later this year the winner could easily find their way back to a title shot opportunity. Both men are former interim champions and compelling story lines could be developed depending on what ends up happening between Khabib and Gaethje and UFC 254.

Dustin Poirier already holds a win over ‘The Highlight’, and Tony Ferguson still has yet to fight his longtime rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who do you think will emerge victorious if Poirier and Ferguson throw down later this fall? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

