Dan Hooker speaks out after UFC Qatar loss to Arman Tsarukyan

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Dan Hooker UFC Qatar

Dan Hooker has addressed his submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar this past Saturday.

Hooker and Tsarukyan shared the Octagon inside the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena. The lightweight bout headlined UFC Qatar. In the second round, Tsarukyan sunk in an arm-triangle choke to force the tap.

Hooker spoke to The Mac Life following his defeat, and he took the setback in stride (via MMAJunkie).

“It is what it is. There’s not much to break down,” Hooker said. “I took a swing at the No. 1 (lightweight contender) in the world. Yeah, he’s good. What do you want me to say? … Swing big, miss big. … It didn’t play out. Now I know what you have to do.”

Hooker already has a potential opponent in mind sometime in 2026.

“I’m not going to hold up the division,” Hooker said. “I’m prepared to fight down in the rankings. Let’s go. [Renato] Moicano – I’d love to fight close to home, so Moicano in Sydney. … I think Moicano’s a fun fight. I think we can have some fun, too.”

Moicano is trying to get back in the win column, as he’s gone winless in 2025. He stepped up at the last minute to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in a losing effort back in January. He attempted to get back on the horse, but he was defeated by Beneil Dariush back in June via unanimous decision.

As for Hooker, his defeat to Tsarukyan snaps his three-fight winning streak. “The Hangman” hadn’t suffered a loss since March 2022.

Whether or not the UFC brass grants Hooker’s request to meet Moicano at some point next year remains to be seen. At the moment, Moicano doesn’t have a fight booked and with Hooker free barring any medical issue, it could leave the door open for the matchmakers to pull it off.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

Belal Muhammad issues statement following UFC Qatar loss to Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan vows an easy win over Ilia Topuria in potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes he can make things look easy in a UFC title fight against Ilia Topuria.

Ian Machado Garry UFC Qatar win
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC star calls Ian Machado Garry 'fakest human on earth' amid Khamzat Chimaev spat

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

A well-known MMA personality is lashing out at Ian Machado Garry following an incident with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Qatar.

Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry calls for title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Ian Machado Garry has his sights set on Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar.

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria puts fake 'gangster' Arman Tsarukyan on blast following UFC Qatar

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has taken issue with Arman Tsarukyan’s constant ducking accusations.

Ian Machado Garry and Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Machado Garry and Khamzat Chimaev explain UFC Qatar incident backstage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Waldo Cortes-Acosta, UFC Qatar, Bonus, UFC
UFC Qatar

UFC Qatar Bonus Report: Waldo Cortes-Acosta one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

The Octagon invaded Doha for today’s UFC Qatar event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, UFC Qatar, Results, UFC
Dan Hooker

Pros react after Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

Today’s UFC Qatar event was headlined by a high stakes lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Dan Hooker.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight
Dan Hooker

UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Dan Hooker (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Qatar results, including the lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker.

Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

Today’s UFC Qatar event was co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight bout featuring Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry.