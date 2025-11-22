UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Dan Hooker (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Qatar results, including the lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan (23-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former division champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April of 2024. ‘Ahalkalakets’ currently boasts a four-fight winning streak and has gone 9-2 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (24-13 MMA) was most previously seen in action at August’s UFC 305 event, where he scored a ‘fight of the night’ victory over Mateusz Gamrot. ‘The Hangman’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances but enters today’s showdown sporting a three-fight winning streak.

Round one of the UFC Qatar main event begins and Arman Tsarukyan comes out aggressively. He lands a nice 1-2. Both men with kicks to the body. Arman lands a jab and then a follow up low kick. He looks to force the clinch. Dan Hooker with a nice knee. The fight hits the floor as Hooker looks for a guillotine. ‘The Hangman’ is on top for a moment, but Tsarukyan quickly reverses the position and gets on top. Hooker has a big knot on his forehead. ‘Ahalkalakets’ is working from side control. He lands a pair of hard elbows to the side of the head of his opponent. Hooker gets warned about putting his toes in the fence. Arman continues to work elbows until the final horn.

Round two of the UFC Qatar main event begins and Dan Hooker opens with a pair of kicks to the body. He throws out a jab that misses the mark. Arman Tsarukyan dives on a single leg. He gets the takedown, but Hooker snatches up a guillotine choke. Arman scrambles and winds up breaking free of the hold and taking top position. ‘The Hangman’ is on his back, but he has full guard. Tsarukyan postures up and unloads some big ground and pound. He switches to elbows. This is not looking good for Hooker. Arman passes to half guard and continues to work elbows. He locks up a head and arm triangle choke. This is tight. Hooker taps and it is all over!

ARMAN TSARUKYAN SUBMITS DAN HOOKER IN THE SECOND ROUND!!! WHAT A PERFORMANCE #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/LzusBUNzbl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025

Official UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Dan Hooker via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Tsarukyan fight next following his submission victory over Hooker this afternoon?