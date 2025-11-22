Pros react after Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

By Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025
Today’s UFC Qatar event was headlined by a high stakes lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former division champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April of 2024. ‘Ahalkalakets’ entered the contest on a four-fight winning streak and had gone 9-2 in the UFC since joining the promotion in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (24-13 MMA) was competing for the first time since August’s UFC 305 event, where he scored a ‘fight of the night’ victory over Mateusz Gamrot. ‘The Hangman’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances overall but entered today’s title eliminator sporting a three-fight winning streak.

Today’s UFC Qatar main event resulted in a statement win for Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian standout was able to get the better of Dan Hooker right from the opening bell, landing some big punches and kicks before taking the fight to the ground. Although ‘The Hangman’ survived the opening frame, things did not get any better for the veteran in round two. Tsarukyan once again took the fight to the floor where he proceeded to unload some solid ground and pound before ultimately locking up a fight-ending arm-triangle choke. Following his dominant win, Arman proceeded to callout reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Official UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Dan Hooker via submission (arm-triangle) at 3:34 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tsarukyan vs. Hooker’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Arman Tsarukyan defeating Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar:

Who would you like to see Tsarukyan fight next following his submission victory over Hooker this afternoon?

