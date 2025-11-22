Pros react after Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

Today’s UFC Qatar event was headlined by a high stakes lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former division champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April of 2024. ‘Ahalkalakets’ entered the contest on a four-fight winning streak and had gone 9-2 in the UFC since joining the promotion in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (24-13 MMA) was competing for the first time since August’s UFC 305 event, where he scored a ‘fight of the night’ victory over Mateusz Gamrot. ‘The Hangman’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances overall but entered today’s title eliminator sporting a three-fight winning streak.

Today’s UFC Qatar main event resulted in a statement win for Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian standout was able to get the better of Dan Hooker right from the opening bell, landing some big punches and kicks before taking the fight to the ground. Although ‘The Hangman’ survived the opening frame, things did not get any better for the veteran in round two. Tsarukyan once again took the fight to the floor where he proceeded to unload some solid ground and pound before ultimately locking up a fight-ending arm-triangle choke. Following his dominant win, Arman proceeded to callout reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Official UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Dan Hooker via submission (arm-triangle) at 3:34 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tsarukyan vs. Hooker’ below:

Not too sure about that walkout song — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) November 22, 2025

10-9 Tsarukyan. Hooker needs to turn this into a brawl! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

10-9 Tsarukyan after R1 Dominant round — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 22, 2025

Tsarukyan gets the head and arm choke and finishes Dan Hooker. He should absolutely be next for the title shot. Top contender and the most competitive fight for Ilia. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 22, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ilia Topuria is the ONLY fight that makes sense for the lightweight title. Book it! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

lol Illa like I’m fighting paddy dawg lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 22, 2025

Clinical performance put forth by Tsarukyan. He will be the man to dethrone Ilia Topuria #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

ARMAN TSARUKYAN CALLS OUT ILIA TOPURIA! 👀🔥 "Everybody's running, especially Ilia. There's just one #1 contender, it's Arman Tsarukyan. Don't make an easy fight. I'm ready, end of January. Just send me contract." #UFCQatarpic.twitter.com/ACa1RgkfMR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025

