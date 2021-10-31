Dana White reacts to “absolute war” between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Dana White reacted to Saturday’s absolute war between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen during tonight’s UFC 267 post-fight press conference.

Yan (16-2 MMA) and Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) squared off in today’s co-main event with the promotions interim bantamweight title up for grabs.

Petr Yan was looking to get back to his winning ways in Abu Dhabi. Prior to his DQ loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, ‘No Mercy’ was riding a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) was getting his first shot at promotional gold today at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most previous effort. ‘The Sandman’ was seemingly rewarded by Dana White and company for agreeing to replace ‘Funkmaster‘ on short-notice.

Tonight’s UFC 267 co-main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen went to absolute war in the contest, landing a plethora of heavy shots on one another. ‘No Mercy’ would eventually drop ‘The Sandman’ with a spinning back fist midway through the fight which appeared to turn the tide in his favor. After five rounds of action the Russian was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on today’s ‘Yan vs Sandhagen’ interim title fight during tonight’s post-fight presser.

“Those two went to absolute war tonight. Petr Yan is a savage. I mean this guy is unbelievable. He’s unstoppable. He just keeps moving forward and here we are, you know. He’s, if you look at the way the whole thing played out in the last fight (Yan vs Sterling), this was the right way for this to go.”

Dana White continued and dubbed Petr Yan as being the champ:

“He’s the true champ, and you know, he and Aljamain will do it again.”

