Current fight cards for May UFC events

After a brief hiatus, the UFC will return to our screens in a big way this May.

The Las Vegas-based promotion is plotting three events in an eight-day span, all of which will go down in Jacksonville, Florida. This three-card bonanza will start with UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9. Next up will be a currently unnamed card on Wednesday, May 13, followed my another unnamed card on Saturday, May 16.

The lineup for UFC 249 is seemingly finalized, while the lineups for the following events are still works in progress.

See what’s currently scheduled for these three events below:

May 9 – UFC 249

UFC 249 Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title fight)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title fight)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro (heavyweight)

UFC 249 Undercard

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis (featured prelim)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson (strawweight)

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (middleweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

May 13 – UFC Fight Night

May 16 – UFC Fight Night

Stay tuned to BJPENN.com for further updated on the three UFC cards currently scheduled for May as new details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.