Andrei Arlovski added to May 13 card in Jacksonville

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is the latest addition to the upcoming UFC card on May 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Arlovski announced Monday on social media that he will take on Philipe Lins in a heavyweight bout on the new UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Wednesday, May 13. “The Pitbull” posted a photo of his bout agreement on his Instagram.

So, looks like I was right, AGAIN ! @danawhite @firstroundmgmt working hard to get fighters back to ‘work’ )) I’m super pumped !!!

UFC president Dana White announced late last week that the world’s leading MMA promotion would be holding three cards on May 9, 13, and 16 in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC bossman has been adamant the entire time that the UFC show will go on, and it appears as though White has gotten his way with the announcement of these three shows.

The headliner of the May 13 card is expected to be a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. Arlovski vs. Lins was originally set to take place at UFC Oklahoma City, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That card was set for May 2, so Arlovski won’t have to wait much longer to tangle with Lins.

Arlovski is a legend of the sport (we just wrote about his UFC 28 submission win over Aaron Brink at UFC 28) and is coming off of a KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik last November at UFC 244. Overall, Arlovski has gone just 1-4, 1 NC over his last six fights. At age 41 he is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC heavyweight division, but a win over Ben Rothwell in July 2019 showed he can still get his hand raised from time to time.

Lins will be making his UFC debut here after winning PFL’s heavyweight tournament in its first season. The 34-year-old Brazilian did so after finishing Caio Alencar, Jared Rosholt, and Josh Copeland to win the one-million-dollar grand prize. After fighting out his contract with PFL, Lins signed with the UFC. Lins will enter the Octagon on a four-fight win streak, but he hasn’t fought since December 2018.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/27/2020.